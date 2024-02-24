Givati platoon commander falls in battle in northern Gaza

The IDF reported that Major Eyal Shuminov, 24, from Karmiel, commander of a platoon in the Shaked Battalion of the Givati Brigade, was killed by an anti-tank missile during a raid on the Zeitoun neighborhood in Gaza.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

Read more:

At the end of July of last year, more than two months before the war broke out, Shuminov, then a company commander in the Shaked Battalion, was interviewed by Ynet and talked about the battalion's activity in Nablus.

1 View gallery Fallen Major Eyal Shuminov killed in action in Gaza

"We must remember all the attacks that did not happen, and it is thanks to the IDF's activity in the area," he said then. "Every night we carry out offensive operations and thwart many terrorists' ploys, and that is supposed to bring security."

Karmiel's mayor, Moshe Koninsky, issued a statement of condolence and said: "our dear Flora and Asher, we share your grief and stand by your side."

Photo: Eyal Mann