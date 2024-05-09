822 civilians murdered, 711 security forces killed since October 7

The Defense Ministry and the National Insurance Institute of Israel said on Thursday that since the beginning of the war on October 7, 822 civilians were murdered, and 711 soldiers, police officers, and Shin Bet personnel were killed.

The total number of fallen security personnel in Israel's wars since the establishment of the Jewish State stands at 25,034, and the death toll of civilians from terror attacks stands at 5,100.

2 View gallery Mount Herzl ( Photo: Shalev Shalom )

Following the war, 1,294 bereaved parents, 248 widows, 520 orphans, and 2,174 bereaved siblings joined the bereaved families. Those killed in enemy actions left behind 630 orphans, 177 widows, 1,355 siblings, and 693 bereaved parents.

Before October 7, 12 civilians were added to the casualties of terror attack, including Chana Tova Nachenberg Fine, who was injured in a 2001 bombing at the Sbarro restaurant in Jerusalem and died this year. Since the last Memorial Day, 760 soldiers, including war casualties, and 61 disabled IDF veterans have been added to the fallen.

2 View gallery ( Photo: Shalev Shalom )

During the Hamas terror attack on October 7, 201 civilians were abducted, not including security personnel and reservists. 106 civilians were returned from captivity in Gaza to Israel, and 30 abducted civilians are classified as murdered, with eight of them buried in Israel. Today, 216 days after the massacre, 132 hostages remain in Hamas's captivity, including 65 civilians.

Due to the anticipated high turnout at memorial ceremonies at cemeteries, the Defense Ministry is urging the public to prioritize bereaved families, soldiers, and security forces. Citizens not part of bereaved families are requested to visit cemeteries after the memorial ceremonies.