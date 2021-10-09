Two killed in Israel strike on Syria base, monitor says

An Israeli missile strike on an airbase in central Syria has killed two Damascus-allied foreign fighters and wounded several Syrian service personnel, a Britain-based war monitor said on Saturday.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the two foreigners were killed in the raid on the T4 airbase late Friday, but their nationality was not immediately clear.

2 צפייה בגלריה Missiles flying into the sky near Damascus international airport, on Jan. 21, 2019 ( Photo: AP )

The official Syrian news agency SANA earlier said that, "at around 9:00pm, the Israeli enemy... fired a volley of missiles towards the T4 military airport".

"The aggression wounded six soldiers and led to some material damage," it added.

The Observatory said the attack targeted a drone depot at the base.

SANA said the Syrian air defenses hit most of the incoming missiles.

Over the past years, Israel is believed to have been behind many strikes inside government-controlled parts of Syria.

2 צפייה בגלריה The T4 Syrian airbase near Homs ( Photo: Courtesy )

Israel has acknowledged it is going after bases of Iran-allied militias, such as the powerful Lebanese militant Hezbollah group fighting on the side of Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces in the civil war, and suspected arms shipments believed to be bound for the Iran-backed Hezbollah.