Israeli national dies at New Year's Eve party in Mexico

The 23-year-old reportedly began feeling ill during the party for reasons still unknown, and was taken to local hospital where he was pronounced dead; Foreign Ministry said to be working on bringing his body to Israel

Itamar Eichner|
An Israeli national died Sunday in Mexico after attending a New Year's Eve party, local authorities confirmed.
    • Reports said the man began feeling ill during the party, and was evacuated to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The cause of death is still unknown.
    Mexican ambulance
    (Photo: Shutterstock)
    The Foreign Ministry said they are working on flying the body to Israel for burial.
    "The incident is being handled by the Mexican Consul and The Department for Israelis in Need at the Foreign Affairs Ministry," said the statement.
    "They've been in contact with the family of the deceased on bringing his coffin back to Israel for proper burial. Cause of death is currently unknown and local Mexican authorities are handling the matter."
    The incident is not the first in which an Israeli national was said to have died in the South American country.
    Back in 2019, a 45-year-old Israeli DJ known as "Perplex" was murdered in Mexico after armed men stormed a nightclub in the central Mexican city of San Luis Potosi where he was working.
