Palestinian woman killed by troops on West Bank after alleged attempt to stab soldiers

A 31-year old Palestinian woman was shot dead on Wednesday, after she allegedly attempted to stab soldiers on the West Bank, the IDF said.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

The woman was recently released from Israeli prison after serving a three-year sentence.

3 View gallery Palestinian woman shot dead after allegedly attempting to stab soldiers

The alleged attempt took place at a military roadblock on the main West Bank highway, which was positioned to prevent shooting and stone throwing on Israeli vehicles.

3 View gallery Knife used in alleged stabbing attempt on West Bank on Wednesday ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

"The terrorist armed with a knife, approached an IDF soldier and was shot by others in the force," the military said in a statement. "None of the members of the force were hurt and the terrorist was neutralized," the IDF said.

3 View gallery Alleged terrorist shot by IDF on Wednesday

Immediately after the incident, Palestinians gathered near the soldiers making racist comments against one of them who is of Ethiopian origin, military sources said.

The attempted stabbing comes one day after a 15-year old Palestinian resident of east Jerusalem was arrested with a knife in his possession. He told police officers of his intent to commit a terrorist attack.

When police officers asked the boy to approach, he began fleeing and was later apprehended, the police said. After locating the bag he had discarded in the chase, the police found his knife which he admitted was intended for use in a stabbing attack.







