Itamar Ben-Gvir; Bezalel Smotrich
Photo: Hadar Yoavian
Ben-Gvir, Smotrich announce joint run in November 1 elections

According to the terms of the merger agreement, brokered by Benjamin Netanyahu, Smotrich will head the faction, with Ben-Gvir acting as his deputy 'for the sake of victory of the right-wing bloc'

Ynet |
Published: 08.26.22, 18:25
Far-right Israeli lawmakers Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir announced on Friday that their respective factions - Religious Zionism and Otzma Yehudit - will run on a joint ticket in the November 1 election.
    • The merger between the two firebrands was brokered by Benjamin Netanyahu, the leader of the opposition and former prime minister.
    Itamar Ben-Gvir; Bezalel Smotrich
    (Photo: Hadar Yoavian)
    According to the terms of the merger agreement, Smotrich will head the faction, with Ben-Gvir acting as his deputy.
    Smotrich announced the agreement on his Twitter account: "I am happy to inform you that together with my friend Itamar Ben-Gvir we have reached an agreement on a joint run in the elections, for the sake of victory of the right-wing bloc with the help of God."
    Netanyahu also welcomed the agreement: "Unity is the order of the day to ensure the victory of the national camp and the establishment of a stable national government for the next four years."
    It was also agreed that Smotrich will receive one more funding during the election run than Ben-Gvir, and the unified slate will be called "Religious Zionism and Otzma Yehudit".
    As part of the agreement, each of the parties may negotiate with Netanyahu over potential establishment of a coalition government, separately after the elections.

    i24NEWS contributed to this report
