Ben-Gvir, Smotrich announce joint run in November 1 elections

Far-right Israeli lawmakers Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir announced on Friday that their respective factions - Religious Zionism and Otzma Yehudit - will run on a joint ticket in the November 1 election.
The merger between the two firebrands was brokered by Benjamin Netanyahu, the leader of the opposition and former prime minister.
According to the terms of the merger agreement, Smotrich will head the faction, with Ben-Gvir acting as his deputy.
Smotrich announced the agreement on his Twitter account: "I am happy to inform you that together with my friend Itamar Ben-Gvir we have reached an agreement on a joint run in the elections, for the sake of victory of the right-wing bloc with the help of God."
Netanyahu also welcomed the agreement: "Unity is the order of the day to ensure the victory of the national camp and the establishment of a stable national government for the next four years."
It was also agreed that Smotrich will receive one more funding during the election run than Ben-Gvir, and the unified slate will be called "Religious Zionism and Otzma Yehudit".
As part of the agreement, each of the parties may negotiate with Netanyahu over potential establishment of a coalition government, separately after the elections.
i24NEWS contributed to this report