Ben-Gvir, Smotrich announce joint run in November 1 elections

Far-right Israeli lawmakers Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir announced on Friday that their respective factions - Religious Zionism and Otzma Yehudit - will run on a joint ticket in the November 1 election.

The merger between the two firebrands was brokered by Benjamin Netanyahu, the leader of the opposition and former prime minister.

1 View gallery Itamar Ben-Gvir; Bezalel Smotrich ( Photo: Hadar Yoavian )

According to the terms of the merger agreement, Smotrich will head the faction, with Ben-Gvir acting as his deputy.

Smotrich announced the agreement on his Twitter account: "I am happy to inform you that together with my friend Itamar Ben-Gvir we have reached an agreement on a joint run in the elections, for the sake of victory of the right-wing bloc with the help of God."

Netanyahu also welcomed the agreement: "Unity is the order of the day to ensure the victory of the national camp and the establishment of a stable national government for the next four years."

It was also agreed that Smotrich will receive one more funding during the election run than Ben-Gvir, and the unified slate will be called "Religious Zionism and Otzma Yehudit".

As part of the agreement, each of the parties may negotiate with Netanyahu over potential establishment of a coalition government, separately after the elections.



