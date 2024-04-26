Ben-Gvir hospitalized after car overturns leaving terror scene

Eyewitness says national security minister's car ran red light leaving scene of terror attack, flipped after collision with another vehicle

Adam Kutub, Roy Rubinstein|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Road accident
Car accident
Itamar Ben-Gvir


National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir was hospitalized in mild to moderate condition after his car overturned as he was leaving the scene of a terrorist attack in the central city of Ramla.
Ben-Gvir arrived at the scene in Ramla where a terrorist had stabbed a young woman in the back; the assailant was subsequently shot dead by an armed civilian. As the minister was leaving the scene, his car collided with another vehicle and flipped over.

Ben-Gvir's office said that the minister, his daughter, the minister's driver, one of his bodyguards and the driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash were all taken to Shamir Medical Center in Be'er Ya'akov "in mild condition and fully conscious."
An eyewitness told Ynet that he was at home and saw Ben-Gvir's vehicle running a red light before another car ran into its side.
2 View gallery
תאונה של רכבו של איתמר בן גבירתאונה של רכבו של איתמר בן גביר
National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's vehicle overturns after colliding with another car in Ramla
(Photo: Shmulik Davidpur)
Police reported that three individuals sustained minor injuries in the accident, and Central District traffic investigators have begun examining the circumstances of the incident.
Police Commissioner Yaakov Shabtai who visited the scene, did not respond when asked if Ben-Gvir’s vehicle had indeed run a red light. He said that the accident would be thoroughly investigated and noted that the area is equipped with cameras.
2 View gallery
השר לביטחון לאומי, איתמר בן גביר וממ״ז מרכז, ניצב אבי ביטון בזירת הפיגוע ברמלההשר לביטחון לאומי, איתמר בן גביר וממ״ז מרכז, ניצב אבי ביטון בזירת הפיגוע ברמלה
Ben-Gvir at the scene of the attack in Ramla, shortly before the accident
(Photo: Courtesy of Otzma Yehudit)
"Everything will be examined and scrutinized; we have cameras and footage. We will investigate, and the findings will be made public," Shabtai said.
Ben-Gvir has faced criticism in the past for various traffic violations, including filming himself driving without a seatbelt.
Last August, Ben-Gvir was involved in a head-on collision with a private family car in Jerusalem, after one of the drivers allegedly ran a red light. There were no bodily injuries reported in the accident, but the vehicles involved sustained damage.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""