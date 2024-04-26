Ben-Gvir hospitalized after car overturns leaving terror scene





National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's vehicle overturns after car accident in Ramla





National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir was hospitalized in mild to moderate condition after his car overturned as he was leaving the scene of a terrorist attack in the central city of Ramla .

Ben-Gvir arrived at the scene in Ramla where a terrorist had stabbed a young woman in the back; the assailant was subsequently shot dead by an armed civilian. As the minister was leaving the scene, his car collided with another vehicle and flipped over.

Scene of accident in Ramla involving National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir ( Video: Lior Sharon )





Ben-Gvir's office said that the minister, his daughter, the minister's driver, one of his bodyguards and the driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash were all taken to Shamir Medical Center in Be'er Ya'akov "in mild condition and fully conscious."

An eyewitness told Ynet that he was at home and saw Ben-Gvir's vehicle running a red light before another car ran into its side.

2 View gallery National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's vehicle overturns after colliding with another car in Ramla ( Photo: Shmulik Davidpur )

Police reported that three individuals sustained minor injuries in the accident, and Central District traffic investigators have begun examining the circumstances of the incident.

Police Commissioner Yaakov Shabtai who visited the scene, did not respond when asked if Ben-Gvir’s vehicle had indeed run a red light. He said that the accident would be thoroughly investigated and noted that the area is equipped with cameras.

2 View gallery Ben-Gvir at the scene of the attack in Ramla, shortly before the accident ( Photo: Courtesy of Otzma Yehudit )

"Everything will be examined and scrutinized; we have cameras and footage. We will investigate, and the findings will be made public," Shabtai said.

Ben-Gvir has faced criticism in the past for various traffic violations, including filming himself driving without a seatbelt.

Last August, Ben-Gvir was involved in a head-on collision with a private family car in Jerusalem, after one of the drivers allegedly ran a red light. There were no bodily injuries reported in the accident, but the vehicles involved sustained damage.