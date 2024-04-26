Woman seriously wounded in suspected terror stabbing in Ramla

Assailant lies on the ground after suspected terror stabbing in Ramla





A woman was seriously wounded in a suspected terrorist stabbing attack in the central city of Ramla Friday afternoon.

According to a preliminary investigation, the victim, a Jewish woman who was visiting family in the mixed Jewish-Arab city, was stabbed in the back by the assailant who was shot by an armed civilian at the scene and whose identity is still unclear. Large police forces were dispatched to the scene.

First responders at scene of suspected terror stabbing in Ramle ( Photo: Magen David Adom )

Law enforcement have yet to determine the incident was a terror attack, and the circumstances surrounding the stabbing are still under investigation. The Shin Bet security agency is also involved in the inquiry.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said that he is "on his way to the scene of the attack," although the police have yet to classify the incident as a terror attack.

First responders transported the victim to Shamir Medical Center in Be'er Ya'akov. The hospital said she was conscious and suffering from penetrating trauma to her upper body. She was transferred to the trauma room in serious but stable condition.

Magen David Adom ambulance service emergency medical technician Mendy Amitai, among the first responders on-scene, told Ynet, "We arrived quickly at the scene and found a young woman, about 18 years old, conscious and suffering from a stab wound to the upper part of her body. We administered bandages and stopped the bleeding, and evacuated her to the hospital in an intensive care ambulance, where she was conscious and in serious condition."

( Photo: Magen David Adom )

The suspected terror attack comes amid heightened security tensions due to the ongoing war in Gaza. Earlier Friday, the IDF reported that forces apprehended two terrorists who arrived at Makoch farm in Benjamin, one of them armed with an axe, intending to carry out an attack in the area. Additional axes and knives were found during a search of their vehicle.

Last Sunday, a terrorist who attempted to stab soldiers at a checkpoint in the Jordan Valley was neutralized. There were no casualties among the troops.