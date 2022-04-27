Holocaust Remembrance Day opens with ceremony at Yad Vashem

The State of Israel opened its national Holocaust Remembrance Day Wednesday evening with a ceremony at the Yad Vashem Holocaust Museum in Jerusalem, mourning the six million victims of the Nazi genocide of the Jewish People during World War Two.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

The State of Israel opened its national Holocaust Remembrance Day Wednesday evening with a ceremony at the Yad Vashem Holocaust Museum in Jerusalem, mourning the 6 million victims of the Nazi genocide of the Jewish People during World War Two.

The opening event was held in the attendance of President Isaac Herzog, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy, Supreme Court Chief Justice Esther Hayut and IDF Chief of Staff Major Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi.

"We stand at a historic crossroads as we part from the last generation of survivors, most of them children who were rescued under a borrowed identity and in hiding," said Aya Ben Naftali, director-general of the Massuah International Institute for Holocaust Studies, at the opening of the event.

"Their struggle for survival, as their efforts to pick up the piece of their lives the day after their liberation is a testament to the mental fortitude they displayed in the crucible of war and the human ability to cope with even the most terrible loss of all."