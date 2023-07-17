Netanyahu's health shrouded in secrecy following hospitalization

Questions still remain on Monday, regarding the reasons behind Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's hospitalization on Saturday, which was officially attributed to dehydration. The hospital later said a monitoring device was implanted in his body, to monitor his heart functions.

Ynet posed the following questions to the PMO but has not received answers despite Netanyahu being a public figure and his health a matter of concern.

Why was the Prime Minister hospitalized at Sheba and not at Hillel Yaffe Hospital, which is located near his residence?

"In recent days, we have been reminded once again of the need for senior officials to sign a health declaration," Rachely Edri-Hulata, the director of the Movement for Freedom of Information, said. The Prime Minister is required by law to give a detailed annual report on his health and fitness. There are claims that the reports published annually on behalf of his office were insufficient.

- noting the fact that Netanyahu was exposed to the sun during his visit to the Sea of Galilee a day earlier - it quickly became apparent that most of the medical information that was made public, pertained to a cardiological matter

