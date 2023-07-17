Netanyahu's health shrouded in secrecy following hospitalization

Questions still remain on Monday, regarding the reasons behind Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's hospitalization on Saturday, which was officially attributed to dehydration. The hospital later said a monitoring device was implanted in his body, to monitor his heart functions.
Ynet posed the following questions to the PMO but has not received answers despite Netanyahu being a public figure and his health a matter of concern.
- Was the Prime Minister disoriented during some of the tests?
- Was there no loss of consciousness before, during, or after arriving at Sheba?
- Why was the decision made to admit the Prime Minister to the cardiology department?
- Does the Prime Minister regularly take medication?
- Why was the Prime Minister hospitalized at Sheba and not at Hillel Yaffe Hospital, which is located near his residence?
- Does the Netanyahu family have a history of cardiac problems?
- Is there no suspicion of a neurological event?
"In recent days, we have been reminded once again of the need for senior officials to sign a health declaration," Rachely Edri-Hulata, the director of the Movement for Freedom of Information, said. The Prime Minister is required by law to give a detailed annual report on his health and fitness. There are claims that the reports published annually on behalf of his office were insufficient.
The Prime Minister was admitted to the hospital on Saturday after feeling unwell. While official statements explained his condition as dehydration - noting the fact that Netanyahu was exposed to the sun during his visit to the Sea of Galilee a day earlier - it quickly became apparent that most of the medical information that was made public, pertained to a cardiological matter
The fact that the heads of the cardiology department at Sheba were summoned to the hospital to treat the prime minister, he was kept in hospital overnight in the cardiology ward indicates that not all relevant information may have been made available to the public and that there were gaps in the official statements leading to speculation.
Netanyahu was implanted with a cardiac monitoring device (Subcutaneous Holter) to monitor his heart rate and transfer its data remotely to physicians.