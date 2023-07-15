Netanyahu taken to hospital after feeling unwell, undergoes medical tests

Netanyahu's security detail outside of Sheba Medical Center ( Video: Tal Shahar )





Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived at Sheba Tel Hashomer Medical Center on Saturday after reputedly feeling unwell.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

More stories:

The circumstances surrounding his arrival at the hospital still remain unclear, though the prime minister's office said that he had spent Friday in the Sea of Galilee, causing doctors to suspect he might've been dehydrated due to intense heat caused by an extreme heatwave.

2 View gallery Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ( Photo: Mark Israel Salem )

Netanyahu's wife Sara and his son Avner arrived at the hospital to be by his side. The prime minister's personal physician, Dr. Zvi Herman Berkowitz, also came to the hospital after receiving reports about Netanyahu's condition.

According to sources close to Netanyahu, he was brought from his residence in Caesarea to the hospital by his convoy, while fully conscious. The prime minister’s office said that "his condition is good, and he’s undergoing medical evaluation."

Netanyahu's last hospitalization was on Yom Kippur after he was unwell during prayer at the synagogue he visited. Netanyahu, who was fasting, underwent a series of tests at the hospital that all came out normal that same evening.

2 View gallery Benjamin Netanyahu ( Photo: Haim Tzach, GPO )

However, after consultation with his doctors, it was decided that he would remain under observation throughout the night. He was in the intensive care unit and underwent a CT scan in the morning before being discharged without the need for further treatment.

Opposition leader and Yesh Atid party head Yair Lapid wishes Netanyahu a full recovery and "good health" on his Twitter account.