Israeli in Sinai jail after altercation with local resident

An Israeli man was detained by Egyptian police in the Sinai on Saturday, after a physical altercation with a local man.

According to reports, the Israeli was wrapped in a yellow flag announcing the arrival of the Jewish Messiah, a flag adopted by the Chabad Hassidic movement that believes in the coming of the Messiah in the person of its deceased leader Menachem Mendel Schneerson.

2 View gallery A Sinai desert beach ( Photo: Amit Shabi )

The flag caused anger among local Egyptian residents resulting in the fight and the ultimate arrest of the Israeli, who will likely now be fined by a court and deported back to Israel.

The Foreign Ministry said they were aware of the incident. "We were advised of an Israeli who was arrested after an altercation with a local Sinai resident.

2 View gallery Sinai ( Photo: AFP )