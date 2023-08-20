Israeli in Sinai jail after altercation with local resident

Read more:
According to reports, the Israeli was wrapped in a yellow flag announcing the arrival of the Jewish Messiah, a flag adopted by the Chabad Hassidic movement that believes in the coming of the Messiah in the person of its deceased leader Menachem Mendel Schneerson.
The flag caused anger among local Egyptian residents resulting in the fight and the ultimate arrest of the Israeli, who will likely now be fined by a court and deported back to Israel.
The Foreign Ministry said they were aware of the incident. "We were advised of an Israeli who was arrested after an altercation with a local Sinai resident.
The matter is being addressed by the Israeli consulate in Cairo and the ministry's department for Israelis abroad, which is in contact with the man's family.