Israeli in Sinai jail after altercation with local resident

The fight reportedly follows the Israeli man wrapping himself in a flag of the Chabad Hassidic group announcing the pending arrival of the Jewish Messiah

An Israeli man was detained by Egyptian police in the Sinai on Saturday, after a physical altercation with a local man. << Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>
According to reports, the Israeli was wrapped in a yellow flag announcing the arrival of the Jewish Messiah, a flag adopted by the Chabad Hassidic movement that believes in the coming of the Messiah in the person of its deceased leader Menachem Mendel Schneerson.
A Sinai desert beach
(Photo: Amit Shabi)
The flag caused anger among local Egyptian residents resulting in the fight and the ultimate arrest of the Israeli, who will likely now be fined by a court and deported back to Israel.
The Foreign Ministry said they were aware of the incident. "We were advised of an Israeli who was arrested after an altercation with a local Sinai resident.
Sinai
(Photo: AFP)
The matter is being addressed by the Israeli consulate in Cairo and the ministry's department for Israelis abroad, which is in contact with the man's family.
