Hezbollah team up with Wagner Group, acquire air defense systems to counter Israeli Air Force

American intelligence said there were indications that the Wagner Group might provide Hezbollah with air defense systems, specifically the SA-22 that incorporates anti-aircraft missiles, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday
Read more:
While the US has not verified the delivery of such a system, it is closely monitoring discussions between the Russian paramilitary outfit and Hezbollah. The potential transfer of this system would be considered a "significant concern".
Syria has had the Russian SA-22 ("Pantsir") system, an integrated aircraft, helicopter, and cruise missile interception system, for over 15 years. This system, which combines radars, cannons, and anti-aircraft missiles on a single combat vehicle, could potentially pose a new threat to the Air Force's aircraft. The WSJ said Wagner Group members were currently in Syria, where Hezbollah forces are also present.
The publication of the report coincided with a warning from IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevy to Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah. "Make no mistake: our operations in the Gaza Strip utilize less than half of the Air Force's capacity. A majority of our force stands ready, with bombs loaded and personnel prepared to take to the skies at a moment's notice, ever willing to strike in other areas as required," he said.
In the initial stages of the conflict, as reported by the Wall Street Journal, the US dispatched an aircraft carrier to the Eastern Mediterranean, supplemented by more naval forces and followed by a second aircraft carrier. This strategy, among others, was aimed at preventing Hezbollah from initiating a new battleground against Israel.