New York Post's slams activists removing posters of captives

Front page shows two women ripping apart posters of Israelis being held in Gaza; 'Not a shred of decency' cover reads

Ynetnews|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
United States
New York
Hamas surprise attack
The New York Post’s cover page on Thursday criticized anti-Israeli activists after they defaced and vandalized posters hung by pro-Israel supporters showing the pictures of men, women, and children who’ve been abducted into Gaza by Hamas.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>
More stories:
“Not a shred of decency,” The New York Post’s cover read. “Anti-Israel activists rip down hostage posters in petty acts of hate.” The cover’s picture shows two women facing the camera after tearing down and ripping several posters.
"Hamas vows to kill Jews 'again and again,'" the paper added on the cover, referring to an interview given by a senior Hamas official earlier this week, to a Lebanese outlet. "Israel is a country that has no place on our land. We must remove that country. We are not ashamed to say that with full force. We must teach Israel a lesson, and we will do this again and again," Ghazi Hamad said from his home in Beirut.
2 View gallery
Hamas Official Ghazi HamadHamas Official Ghazi Hamad
Hamas Official Ghazi Hamad
(MEMRI)
In a post sharing the cover on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), The Post also quoted New York Mayor Eric Adams saying that the phenomenon of vandalizing the posters was “deeply misguided.”
2 View gallery
פוסטרים עם תמונות החטופים הישראלים שנמצאים בעזה ברחבי ברצלונה, ספרדפוסטרים עם תמונות החטופים הישראלים שנמצאים בעזה ברחבי ברצלונה, ספרד
Hostage posters hung in Barcelona
(Photo: Shahar Keidar)
“As I’ve repeatedly [said] over the last three weeks, the Oct. 7 attacks on Israel were abhorrent, and every hostage should be immediately released to their family,” Adams said in a statement quoted in the report.
Numerous incidents of anti-Israel activists tearing down the posters and other protests against Israel's fight against Hamas continue to gain traction around the country, including in prestigious universities such as Harvard, Yale, Georgetown, UCLA, and Stanford.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""