U.S. President Joe Biden lands in Israel on first official visit

U.S. Joe Biden arrived in Israel on Wednesday, to begin his Mideast tour.

Biden will remain in the country until Friday before traveling to Saudi Arabia.

Prime Minsiter Yair Lapid greets U.S. President Joe Biden at Ben Gurion Airport

The president was received with pomp and circumstance in a ceremony at the Gen Gurion Airport under the scorching sun, where he was greeted by President Issac Herzog, Prime Minister Yair Lapid and other senior officials.

He greeted Lapid with a hug, fist bumped and shook hands with others lines up to greet him

3 View gallery טקס קבלת פנים לנשיא ארה"ב בנתב"ג ( צילום: AFP )

Former prime minister Naftali Bennett was also on hand to greet the president whom he visited in the White House last year.

First to make statements was president Herzog, who turned to the president and called him "brother Joseph," telling him he is among family. "You are a visionary and a leader," Herzog said.

"You have been a true friend a staunch supporter... you entire life," Herzog said.

Prime Minister Yair Lapid said Biden's visit expresses the unbreakable bond between the countries. and is a of personal importance to him.

"Your visit is historic because it expresses the unbreakable bond between our two countries,” Lapid said. “Our commitment to shared values: democracy, freedom, and the right of the Jewish people to a state of their own,” he said.

"You once defined yourself as a Zionist and said you don't have to be a Jew to be a Zionist and you were right, you are a the greatest Zionist Israel has known," he said.

Lapid said the leaders will discuss the need to "renew a strong global coalition," that will stop the Iranian nuclear program.

“Right now, we are simply happy to see you, Mr. President,” he said. “The simple, genuine joy brought by seeing a good friend once again.”

Biden responded to the words of the Prime Minister at the start of his statements. “I’ll say again, you need not be a Jew to be a Zionist,” he said.

“The connection between the Israeli people and the American people is bone deep,” Biden said,

Biden said the United States will advance Israel's integration into the region. Greater stability and connections are critical for all people of the region, which is why we will discuss my continued support for a two-state solution," he said.

U.S. President Joe Biden speaking upon his arrival in Israel on Wednesday

Biden also said the U.S. continue to fight the "poison of antisemitism," and expressed his wish that Israel and the U.S. will grow and prosper together for the benefit of the entire world."