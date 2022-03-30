Police officer, father of 5 and Ukraine workers among victims of Bnei Brak terror attack

Police officer Amir Khoury, a 32-year old resident of Nazareth and an Arab citizen, was killed in the terror attack in Bnei Brak on Tuesday. He and his partner were among the first to respond to the attack.
He sustained critical injuries and was rushed to hospital but despite all efforts by medical teams, his death was announced soon after.
He was survived by his parents and three siblings.
Police commissioner Kobi Shabtai told Khoury's father that his son had saved many lives and his death was a heavy loss for the police force.
"I want to tell you that your son's actions which saved the lives of many civilians will be remembered for his bravery.
Khouri's partner managed to shoot the assailant and end his killing spree.
Yaakov Shalom, was a 36-year old resident of Bnei Brak and a father of five was also murdered while driving in his car, as was 29-year Avishai Yhezkel, a teacher, who was the father of a 2-year old son who was with him, outside his home when he was shot. His wife is expecting the couples second child.
Both will be buried in Bnei Brak on Wednesday.
Two of the victims who are still unnamed were Ukrainian nationals working in Israel.
Police spokesperson Eli Levi, told Ynet on Wednesday that the force will identify and prosecute anyone assisting the illegal entry of West Bank Palestinians to Israel after the gunman in Bnei Brak was found to have been in Israel without a permit.