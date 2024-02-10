Inside Hamas' sensitive base under UNRWA HQ in Gaza City

Inside underground Hamas tunnel route passing under UNRWA-funded school and its demolition ( Video: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )





Guided by Shin Bet intelligence, an IDF 401st Brigade combat team uncovered a tunnel entrance near a UNRWA school, unveiling an underground terror tunnel beneath UNRWA's main headquarters in the heart of Gaza City’s upscale Al Rimal neighborhood - a significant component of Hamas' military intelligence operations.

During operations targeting terrorist sites in northern and central Gaza, specifically in the Al Shati and Tel al-Hawa regions over the past two weeks, a tunnel extending 700 meters in length and reaching a depth of 18 meters was discovered.

Infographic of Hamas underground route passing between UNRWA sites in Gaza City ( Video: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )









7 View gallery IDF forces operating at UNRWA HQ in Gaza City ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

According to the army, these operations have resulted in the elimination of approximately 120 Hamas terrorists and the destruction of 20 terrorist sites.

The tunnel featured several blast doors and was a treasure trove of intelligence assets, now seized by Israeli troops. The IDF said that the capture of this intelligence is expected to facilitate further actions against Hamas targets, significantly impairing the group's intelligence capabilities.

Troops also reportedly found a Hamas server farm beneath the UNRWA headquarters. 401st Brigade commander Colonel Benny Aharon said that cables in the communications room, reportedly linked to the Hamas server farm, were found severed.

The army said that the tunnel's electrical systems were connected to the power supply of UNRWA's headquarters, indicating that the UNRWA facilities were inadvertently providing electricity to the tunnel.

Infographic of Hamas underground route passing between UNRWA sites in Gaza City ( Video: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )









7 View gallery Weapons seized by IDF forces operating at UNRWA HQ in Gaza City ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

The army said that following these discoveries and guided by initial Shin Bet intelligence, troops conducted a precision raid on the central headquarters of the United Nations relief agency for Palestine refugees, which accommodates various humanitarian and international organizations.