Hamas releases 2 Russian hostages

Five children and seven women held hostage by Hamas are set to be released Wednesday night under the cease-fire agreement. The Saudi television network Al-Arabiya reported after 6 p.m. that Hamas transferred the group of hostages expected to be released as part of the sixth round of releases to the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Hamas claimed on Wednesday evening that it released two hostages with Russian citizenship, at the request of Russian President Vladimir Putin. An Israeli security official later confirmed that two women with Russian citizenship were released from Hamas captivity and turned over to the International Committee of the Red Cross.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

More stories:

Additionally, Hamas claimed on Wednesday evening that Shiri Bibas and her two children, 10-month-old Kfir and 4-year-old Ariel, who were kidnapped to the Gaza Strip, are dead. The terrorist organization has not provided proof, and Israel has not signaled so far that it is true.

3 View gallery Released hostages in International Committee for the Red Cross vehicle ( Photo: Reuters / Ibraheem Abu Mustafa )

The IDF said that it is examining the reliability of the information, and that they spoke with members of the Bibas family and informed them of the report. The IDF also said in a statement that "responsibility for the safety of all hostages in the Gaza Strip rests fully with the terrorist organization Hamas. Hamas endangers the hostages, including nine children. Hamas is required to immediately return them to Israel."

In recent weeks, since the outbreak of the war, Hamas has published false claims, and the credibility of the claim is unclear. The IDF spokesman said this week that the Bibas family, including the father, had been kidnapped by Hamas, but today they are being held by another terrorist organization in the Khan Younis area of the southern Gaza Strip.

3 View gallery Shiri Bibas and children Ariel, 4, and Kfir, 10 months

Earlier on Wednesday, two Egyptian security sources told Reuters that negotiators seeking to prolong the six-day truce in Gaza believe it can be extended for another two days. The number of civilian hostages held by Hamas who would be released under the extension was still being worked out, the sources said.

Negotiations for the release of civilian hostages were going well, but military hostages held by Hamas presented an obstacle, the sources added.

Teams from the International Committee for the Red Cross have not yet received permission to visit the Israeli abductees held captive by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, CNN reported Wednesday. According to the report, this is a violation of the agreement between the parties. White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said that according to the agreement the Red Cross was supposed to get access to the hostages 'on the fourth day of the cease-fire.' "We are ready to visit the hostages held by Hamas as soon as we are allowed," said the organization's spokesman.

3 View gallery Prime MInister Benjamin Netanyahu says in video Israel will return to fight in Gaza ( Photo: GPO )