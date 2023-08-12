Message to Israel? Saudi Arabia appoints first ambassador to Palestinians

Saudi Ambassador to Jordan Naif bin Bandar Al-Sudairi became the kingdom’s first-ever ambassador to the Palestinian Authority and consul general in Jerusalem after presenting his credentials to Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas’s adviser for diplomatic affairs, Majdi al-Khalidi

Al-Khalidi welcomed the appointment, noting that "this significant step will strengthen the robust and solid brotherly ties binding the two countries."

Al-Sadiri will act as a non-resident ambassador to the Palestinian Authority and will continue to operate from Jordan.

Al-Sadiri’s historic appointment comes against the backdrop of reports on normalization efforts between Israel and Saudi Arabia, spearheaded by U.S. President Joe Biden's administration.

Reports suggest that the Saudis are conditioning any such agreement on significant steps from Israel toward the Palestinians. The Wall Street Journal recently reported that Mohammed bin Salman, the de facto leader of Saudi Arabia, is "in no rush" for an agreement, in part due to Israel's coalition government, which opposes an independent Palestinian state.

Contrary to recent claims by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the report indicated that the Saudis will seek "substantial" concessions regarding the Palestinians in any future agreement, potentially advancing the establishment of a Palestinian state. Netanyahu recently argued that reports of Saudis demanding significant concessions for the Palestinians were inaccurate.

"The Palestinians? It's like a checkbox. You have to tick it off just to say you're addressing it," he claimed in a Bloomberg interview. "Is that what's being said behind closed doors? Is that the talk in covert negotiations? The answer is far less than you'd think."

A senior official in Jerusalem told Ynet Friday night that "an agreement with Saudi Arabia is a genuine American interest," adding, "Washington will make a huge effort; it's crucial for them in the competition with China over influence in many regions, including the Middle East."