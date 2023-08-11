Israel says captured and deported Iranian spy

The Shin Bet internal security agency announced on Friday afternoon that it had captured and deported an Iranian spy.

According to the agency, an Iranian Jew was detained for questioning at Ben Gurion Airport Thursday night, during which he admitted to receiving tasks from Iranian intelligence.

Security sources stated the reason for his release was the "realization that he undertook the missions due to pressure and financial incentives. Thus, there's a low likelihood of significant legal action against him, and he's not an Israeli citizen. He was also arrested before he could carry out any tasks. All this, in addition to other operational considerations."

Upon landing in Israel, the suspect, who had relatives there, was detained and interrogated by Shin Bet detectives. He confessed to arriving with the intent of executing “tasks”, including gathering information and conducting covert photography on behalf of Iranian intelligence officials. According to the agency, prior to his arrival in Israel, he met with Iranian security operatives, underwent training and was provided tools to carry out his missions.

Among the items he received were a tissue box designed to hide a camera, phones, portable chargers and cash money. The Shin Bet believes these items were provided to him for covert espionage activities targeting various locations in Israel. "Upon his arrival in Israel, he was instructed to gather information on specific addresses, which he was supposed to receive from his Iranian handler after entry," the Shin Bet reported.

"At the conclusion of his interrogation, his entry into Israel was denied, and he boarded a plane back to Iran," the Shin Bet added. "This incident is part of a broader Iranian effort to establish espionage and terror networks in Israel, alongside influencing online spaces to widen societal divides.

