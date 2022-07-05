Gantz reveals photos of Iranian ships in Red Sea, 'threated global economy'

Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Tuesday presented satellite images from the past months, showing four Iranian warships in the Red Sea carrying advanced UAVs and long medium missile systems.

“In the satellite images that I show here, you can see four Iranian military ships in the Red Sea. The presence of Iran's military forces in the Red Sea in recent months is the most significant in a decade," Gantz told the Economist conference. "It is a direct threat to trade, energy and the global economy.”

2 View gallery Slide showing Iranian warships in Red Sea

Gantz also said the Iranians have recently experimented in Seman province, with a satellite launch, which could be used to be used in the development of intercontinental long-rage, missiles able the reach central Europe.

Gantz speaking at Economist Impact conference ( Photo: Economist Impact SE Europe Events )

“That was primarily against Lebanese citizens. Hezbollah's actions, which have no operational scope, have the potential to lead to a miscalculation and to destabilization. Hezbollah's experience shows that they do not see the reality in the region correctly,” he said

Gantz also referred to the Hezbollah launch on Saturday of three UAVs at the Karish Gas rig in off the coast of Israel, in the Mediterranean Sea and claimed the action was directed internally at the Lebanese.

2 View gallery Hezbullah UAV downed by IDF on Saturday, Karish gas rig ( Photo: IDF, Energean )

