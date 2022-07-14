Lapid says Iran's nuclear ambitions stem from fear of freedoms

Prime Minister Yair Lapid said on Thursday that Iran's nuclear program is borne of the fear of Israelis' freedom and only a credible military threat would stop its ambitions to obtain a bomb.

In a press conference held with U.S. President Joe Biden, Lapid said that freedom must sometimes be protected by force and words and diplomacy were not enough.

3 View gallery Prime Minister Yair Lapid ( Photo: GPO )

“The only thing that will stop Iran is knowing that if they continue to develop their nuclear program the free world will use force. The only way to stop them is to put a credible military threat on the table,” Lapid said.

“We learned the lesson, Mr. President. At all times, Israel must be strong, free and safe, with a powerful army that can defend our citizens,” he said.

3 View gallery Joe Biden and Yair Lapid ( Photo: Reuters )

“What scares them the most is that their citizens, their people, can see us. They can see our quality of life. The dynamism and creativity of our economy. The rights of women and the LGBTQ community. Freedom of religion and freedom of speech.”

Biden said he thought Diplomacy was the rout to be taken to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons but said that the U.S. has an iron clad commitment to Israel's security.

Biden said he believed a two-state solution to the Israeli Palestinian conflict was necessary for Israel as well as the Palestinians.

He said he will continue to work towards a negotiated peace between the parties.

“The best way to achieve that remains a two-state solution for two peoples, both of whom have deep and ancient roots in this land.”

Lapid in answer to a reporter's question, reaffirmed his position that a two-state solution is the only way that can guarantee Israel remains Jewish and democratic.

Both leaders slammed Russia for "the unjustified invasion' of Ukraine.

3 View gallery The Jerusalem Proclamation signed by Joe Biden and Yair Lapid on Thursday

Earlier the two leaders signed the "Jerusalem proclamation," stating the American commitment to prevent Iran from ever obtaining a nuclear capability.