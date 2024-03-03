IDF lays siege on Khan Younis neighborhood in surprise assault

Military says going after Hamas terrorists and infrastructure above and beyond ground in city quarter built by Qatar that includes 3,000 housing units for Gaza's poor; Hamas claims dozens of families trapped in apartment blocks

Yoav Zitun|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Gaza war
IDF
Khan Younis
The IDF on Sunday surrounded the Hemed neighborhood of Khan Younis in a targeted assault on Hamas operatives there. Some 50 airstrikes had rained on the city quarter in just 6 minutes according to reports.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>
Read more:
The military said it was going after the remaining Hamas forces in the area as well as the terror infrastructure built by Hamas in and underneath the civilian neighborhood.
2 View gallery
תיעוד מפעילות כוחות צה"ל ברצועת עזהתיעוד מפעילות כוחות צה"ל ברצועת עזה
IDF forces during assault on Khan Younis Hemed neighborhood
(Photo: IDF)
"The extensive bombing is to create the optimal conditions for the ground troops in their surprise assault, as they go after Hamas terrorists," the IDF said.
2 View gallery
תיעוד מפעילות כוחות צה"ל ברצועת עזהתיעוד מפעילות כוחות צה"ל ברצועת עזה
IDF forces during assault on Khan Younis Hemed neighborhood
(Photo: IDF)
Hamas radio said in the siege, dozens of families were trapped in the apartment blocks while drones and tanks opened fire. The Qatari built section includes 3,000 housing units for impoverished Gazans.
Earlier the IDF said it was entering the next phase of its fighting in the southern part of Gaza with precise operations to eliminate Hamas fighters and infrastructure.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""