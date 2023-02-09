Rabbi in firsthand experience of quake catastrophe in Turkey

The chairman of the Alliance of Rabbis in Islamic States, on Wednesday recounted his personal experience in Turkey, and the catastrophe he saw firsthand from the earthquake that leveled multiple cities and claimed thousands of lives.

Rabbi Mendy Chitrik said that upon his arrival to the southern city of Antakya on Monday – when a 7.8-magnitude quake hit Turkey and Syria – he began helping rescue teams of the Turkish Jewish community to

“Members of the Antaky Jewish community are unaccounted for. We cannot confirm anything, but we hope and pray they come out of the rubble in health,” the rabbi said. “Though, of course, as time passes it becomes more difficult.”

