Hezbollah relocates arms amid fears of Israeli attack

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported on Sunday that the Lebanese based Hezbollah terror group had transferred arms and redeployed militants in from military posts near Damascus and the eastern desert of Homs.

According to SOHR sources, Hezbollah transported weapons and ammunition from its military positions to more heavily fortified warehouses out of fear of potential Israeli attacks in the region.

The arms were distributed from military positions south of the capital Damascus and other positions, southwest of Damascus in the vicinity of Kiswah, to more than one warehouse under the orders of the terror group leaders.

The SOHR also said that Hezbollah camouflaged three military positions with Syrian flags and checkpoints near the Dimas area, nearly four kilometers away from the border .

"Iranian-backed militants stationed at those positions and checkpoints also wore the military uniforms of the regime forces and raise the Syrian flag and pictures of Bashar Al-Assad on their cars, amid great security tightening," the rights group said in an Arabic language tweet.

Meanwhile, Syria reported that the IDF distributed leaflets around Quneritra on the Syrian Golan Heights. According to the report, the leaflets warned Syrian troops to stop aiding Hezbollah. "To the leaders and soldiers of the Syrian army, time and time again, you are responsible for the damage caused by your ill-guided decisions," the pamphlets read.

"Hezbollah is establishing in the Tel-Kalib area and cooperation with them will not bring you peace. The presence of Hezbollah in the region only brings you harm and humiliation, and you are the ones paying the price," the IDF pamphlets said.

Earlier in the day, a local news outlet posted on its Facebook page that Israel launched an attack in the near by Tel-Kalib area where Syrian radar systems were positioned. According to the outlet, explosions were heard, but no other reporting of an attack was made by Syrian media..











