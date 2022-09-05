Final IDF probe into death of Al Jazeera journalist inconclusive

The Israeli military released on Monday the final conclusions of its probe into the death of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, saying the probe was unable to determine whether the Al Jazeera reporter was killed by Israeli or Palestinian fire.

Commanding Officer of the Central Command, MG Yehuda Fuchs, presented the Chief of the General Staff, Lieutenant-General Aviv Kochavi, with the final conclusions of the investigation into the death of Abu Akleh.

"On May 11th, 2022, as part of Operation Breakwater, IDF soldiers carried out a series of counterterrorism activities in the Jenin area. The counterterrorism activity took place in a densely populated civilian area. During the activity, wild and indiscriminate gunfire was shot toward IDF soldiers by Palestinian gunmen, at the time and in the area in which Abu Akleh was killed. The Palestinian gunmen also hurled explosives at the soldiers and IDF military vehicles. Near the end of the activity, Abu Akleh was hit."

According to the IDF, following the conclusions of the interim examination, it was not possible to unequivocally determine the source of the gunfire from which Ms. Abu Akleh was hit and subsequently killed. Thus, the IDF chief instructed the continuation of the investigation with a commitment to transparency and revealing the truth of the incident, using all tools available.

As part of the investigation, IDF soldiers involved in the incident were questioned, and chronological analysis of the course of events, examination of the sound from the scene of the incident in real-time, analysis of the scene of the incident and the area in particular, which included a detailed simulation, were conducted.

"According to the investigations and their findings, it appears that it is not possible to unequivocally determine the source of the gunfire which hit and killed Ms. Abu Akleh. However, there is a high possibility that Abu Akleh was accidentally hit by IDF gunfire fired toward suspects identified as armed Palestinian gunmen during an exchange of fire in which life-threatening, widespread, and indiscriminate shots were fired toward IDF soldiers," the document said.

"After the completion of the review by the IDF chief of staff, the findings were transferred to the Military Prosecution for further examination. A comprehensive examination of the incident, based on all the findings, found that under the circumstances of the case, there is no suspicion of a criminal offense that justifies the opening of a Military Police investigation."

IDF chief of staff concluded the matter and said: “The death of Shireen Abu Akleh is a devastating incident, it took place during operational activity intended to prevent Palestinian terrorism, which calls for the harming of Israeli civilians."

"The journalist was present in the area during an exchange of fire that lasted for almost an hour. At that time, armed Palestinian gunmen shot wild and indiscriminate gunfire toward IDF soldiers and in every direction, endangering their lives. The IDF operates in immensely complex areas at a professional and high-quality level every night, while taking actions to avoid harming non-combatants."