IDF chief says 'every minute critical' in returning hostages from Gaza

In a recent address, IDF Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi reaffirmed the unwavering commitment to securing the safety of Israeli citizens and ensuring the swift return of hostages held by Hamas.

Halevi, emphasizing the urgency of the situation, stated, "Every passing minute is critical, and we are using every means, including clandestine operations, to bring back all hostages."

2 View gallery IDF Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

Rejecting any attempts to exploit a potential cease-fire, Halevi underscored the crucial need for sustained operations in enemy territory. He asserted, "We will not allow attempts to blackmail a cease-fire that apparently will not bring about real results. We have to keep pressing, and that is exactly what we are doing."

Halevi highlighted the successful dismantling of Hamas' military frameworks in the northern Gaza Strip. He remarked, "Tomorrow we will mark one hundred days since the beginning of the war, and the hostages are still held in Gaza by the cruel Hamas terrorists. We are working by all means, mostly clandestine, to return them, and will continue to do so until we bring them all back."

2 View gallery IDF forces operating in Gaza ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

Commending the contribution of reserve forces, Halevi announced the release of part of the reserve forces, stating, "You are the dear reservists, exemplary groups in Israeli society. We will, of course, need you in 2024 as well." He expressed gratitude for their service and emphasized the ongoing importance of reserve forces.