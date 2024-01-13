Hostage families exhibit the horrors of captivity in exhibit





Members of the family of hostages held captive in Gaza for 100 days entered a tunnel set up in an exhibit in Tel Aviv to experience the difficulty of confinement underground, that their loved ones have been subjected to since their abduction on October 7.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

Read more:

A 30 meter (98 foot) long tunnel was built and placed at the Hostages Square in Tel Aviv on Saturday, to illustrate the conditions in which the 136 remaining Israeli captives held by Hamas in Gaza are believed to be living under. The tunnel was opened to the public as part of the events marking 100 days since the hostages were taken by the attacking Hamas terrorists during their massacre. In the sky above the square, the sign signifying the call for their release appeared.

3 View gallery Tunnel built in Tel Aviv's hostage square ( Photo: Yair Sagi )

Eyal Mor and Meirav Mor-Raviv whose uncle Avraham Munder, 79-years old, is still held hostage, after his wife Ruth and grandson Ohad were freed, said they know how bad conditions are in a tunnels. There is no air, its terribly humid, people are made to sleep on mattress on the floor. For the past 50 days, we have no idea what's happened there," they said.

3 View gallery Symbol of hostages appears in the Tel Aviv sky on Saturday ( Photo: Yael Tamir )

Ela Ben Ami whose father Ohad, 55 is held hostage said she felt stifled after just five minutes in the exhibit. "I am shaking and shocked," she said. "I don’t want to think what my father and the other 135 hostages are feeling right now. It feels like panic and suffocation.

Inbar Goldstein wrote "Hopes dies last," on the tunnel wal. Her brother Nadav used to say that before he was killed with his 20-year old daughter Yam during the Hamas massacre. Inbar's sister-in-law and her surviving children were released fromt heir captivity. "There is a sense of loneliness inside," Inbar said. "I think about those held in such conditions, on their own. We walk in and are not alone and still I feel the loneliness as well as the helplessness. There is real and metaphysical suffocation," she said. "I think of these difficult conditions and the rope being tightened as time is running out."

3 View gallery Inbar Golstein in a tunnel built to illustrate how hostages are held in Gaza