Israeli officials say all captives must return home following release

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Friday following the return of 13 Israeli captives held by Hamas that "we’re committed to the return of all of our captives." According to Netanyahu, "We have now completed the return of our first captives - children, their mothers, and other women. Each and every one of them is a world unto themselves. The safe return of every captive is one of the war’s goals, and we’re committed to achieving all of the war’s goals."

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant also spoke following the release of the captives and said that "this is an important first step." According to Gallant, "We’ll continue to do everything necessary to bring the captives home. It is our duty for the captives, for their families, and for the State of Israel."

National Unity party head, Minister Benny Gantz, said that "the whole of Israel is now experiencing mixed emotions - joy, pain, sorrow, and conviction. Joy and relief for every soul we save, for every child, mother, and grandmother who returns to their family. Pain and sorrow for the families whose loved ones have not yet returned and are determined to continue fighting until everyone’s back home, until we create a different reality, in which the citizens of Israel will be able to live completely secure.

"Especially now, when we see the pictures of those returning, I want to send a big hug to the families who are still waiting - all of us, all of Israel, are with you and your loved ones,” he added.

“The fight to bring back the captives is our moral duty as a state, as a people, and as a society. We’ll fight for the safe return of all of our sons and daughters, and we’ll continue to strike the enemy to bring home all residents of southern and northern Israel.”

President Isaac Herzog also spoke, saying, "I want to thank the people involved in the negotiations, everyone in the security forces, soldiers fighting on the ground, the Israeli intelligence institutions, officials dealing with the captives and those still missing, the psychology teams, the social workers, the medical, rescue, and rehabilitation personnel, other relevant bodies.”