Israel bracing for potential terror attacks during Biden visit

Israel is said to be bracing for a wave of potential terror attacks during U.S. President Joe Biden's visit in the Jewish state next week.

Israel Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtaion on Sunday held high level briefing in preparation for the visit.

Sources in the force said the police was considering the possibility that Palestinian terror groups may attempt to strike while the president was in the country, and also target events hosting thousands during the summer holidays.

Shabtai discussed the threats with commanders in a zoom conference call. He apparently told them the forces on the ground must increase their presence amd maintain a high alert.

A source told Ynet that the police was aware of dozens of potential terror attacks all around the country.

"Since the last wave of terror, the police with its anti-terror unit and in cooperation with the Shin Bet, foiled dozens of attacks that were already set to take place," the source said.

"The anti-terror unit conducted a number of arrests over the past weeks, of suspects seen as ticking time bombs, some of whom were found inside major cities in Israel and already prepared to launch attacks.," he said.

"The police is prepared to foil terror squads or loan actors using intelligence sources as well as boots on the ground, to foil any attack," the source said.



