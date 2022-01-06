4-year-old shot dead in playground in northern Israel

A 4-year-old boy was shot and killed on Thursday in the Bedouin town of Bir al-Maksur in northern Israel.

According to police, the victim — identified as Imran Muhammad Hujayrat — was playing in a local playground when he was mortally hit in the head and neck by an apparent stray bullet in front of his mother.

He was treated by Magen David Adom paramedics who then evacuated him to Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa, where he eventually succumbed to his injuries.

Several eyewitnesses said that the shooting was carried out at a nearby construction site following a scuffle between several people, including a local well-known contractor.

Police added that while the shooter’s identity is still unknown, two suspects aged 34 and 35 have already been arrested, while four others were detained for questioning.

Public Security Minister Omer Barlev said it was "heartbreaking" to hear of Hujayrat's death and vowed that law enforcement authorities "won't rest until the gunmen are brought to justice."

"We will fight the crime and violence that are mercilessly harming the Arab public," he said.