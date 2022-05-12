Rights group says Israel approves 4,427 new settler homes

Israel on Thursday approved the construction of more than 4,000 settler homes in the West Bank, an Israeli rights group said.

It's the biggest advancement of settlement projects since the Biden administration took office. The U.S. opposes settlement construction and views it as an obstacle to any eventual peace deal with the Palestinians. Most of the international community views the settlements as illegal.

The West Bank settlement of Efrat

Hagit Ofran, an expert on the settlements at the anti-settlement watchdog Peace Now, says a military planning body approved 4,427 housing units at a meeting that she attended.

Israeli officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The approval came a day after Israel's military demolished at least 18 buildings and structures in the West Bank following a Supreme Court decision that would allegedly force around 1,000 Palestinians out of an area Israel had designated a firing zone.

New houses in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Bruchin near the Palestinian town of Nablus

B'Tselem, another Israeli rights group, said in a statement that Border Police and soldiers leveled a total of 18 structures, including 12 residential buildings, in villages in the hills south of the West Bank city of Hebron on Wednesday.

Last week, the Supreme Court upheld an expulsion order that would force out residents of a cluster of Bedouin communities in Masafer Yatta, where they say they have been living for decades. The military declared the area a firing zone in the early 1980s.

Aerial view shows a Palestinian village, left, and a settlement, right, separated by the partition wall on the West Bank

Neither COGAT, the Israeli military body in charge of civilian affairs in the territory, nor the army responded to requests for comment about the demolitions.