Israeli hands out food to Kyiv residents amid dwindling supplies

Meals, medication, and water supplies were distributed to Kyiv residents by the hundreds in the last two days, thanks to an Israeli humanitarian projects in Ukraine.

Kyiv is bracing for a siege that imposed by the Russian army with its forces moving in on the capital.

Ofer Krezner in Kyiv

Residents are already feeling the dwindling of supplies and there is a real fear of a looming humanitarian crisis.

The Israeli donners who financed the purchase of basic products were brought together by well known Israeli businessman and philanthropist Ofer Krezner, the owner of "City Capital Group" in Kyiv.

After coordination with Kyiv's Mayor Vitali Klitschko, Krezner set out to obtain products that the city's residents would need.

Empty supermarket in Kyiv

The initiative set out to help elderly residents, those who are ill and single-parent families, who making up about three million residents in need.

Most of these people are currently in shelters and are either too afraid to leave or unable to buy essentials.

Empty bread shelves in Kyiv

Within less than one day, Krezner got together close to one million dollars worth of donations from Israeli companies and business men, amongst them the well-known high-tech company Playtika.

Krezner himself donated about half a million dollars out of pocket.

Ofer Krezner food distribution supply in Kyiv

Refali Yochai, Field Manager of "City Capital Group", and more of Krezner's partners organized all the necessary supplies, including diapers, food, and personalized prescriptions. The initiative is continuing to prosper as many Israelis in Ukraine show readiness to donate to the cause.