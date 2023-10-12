Chief of Staff says IDF's mission is eliminating Hamas leadership

Speaking in his first press availability, on the Gaza border, Herzi Halevi said the military understands the magnitude of the hour and will strike all of those responsible for the terror organization's actions when they launched their murderous attack on the residents of southern Israel.

"The responsibility for Israel's security was placed on our shoulders and we failed, he said. But now its time to fight the war."

