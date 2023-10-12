Chief of Staff says IDF's mission is eliminating Hamas leadership

Herzi Halevi said the responsibility for Israel's security lies on the IDF's shoulders and the military failed but now the forces are prepared for the fight and understand the magnitude of the moment

Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi said Israel would pursue Yahiya Sinwar and the entire leadership of the Hamas organization.
Speaking in his first press availability, on the Gaza border, Herzi Halevi said the military understands the magnitude of the hour and will strike all of those responsible for the terror organization's actions when they launched their murderous attack on the residents of southern Israel.
הרצי הלויהרצי הלוי
Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )
"The responsibility for Israel's security was placed on our shoulders and we failed, he said. But now its time to fight the war."
תקיפות חיל האוויר ברפיחתקיפות חיל האוויר ברפיח
Gaza Strip's Raffah comes under attack from Israeli strikes
(צילום: Said Khativ / AFP)
Halevi said the IDF is strong, made up of excellent soldiers and has capabilities and will fulfill its mission to ensure that Gaza will not be the same. He also said the military would do all in its power to bring the Israeli hostages who were taken to Gaza, home.
Southern Israel came under attack soon after Halevi ended his press conference.
Israel's Home Front Command says there is a clear reduction in the number of rockets launched from Gaza in the past day. He said they have an arsenal at their disposal but likely understand that they are facing a prolonged war and are considering its size.
