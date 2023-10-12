Chief of Staff says IDF's mission is eliminating Hamas leadership

Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi said Israel would pursue Yahiya Sinwar and the entire leadership of the Hamas organization.
Speaking in his first press availability, on the Gaza border, Herzi Halevi said the military understands the magnitude of the hour and will strike all of those responsible for the terror organization's actions when they launched their murderous attack on the residents of southern Israel.
"The responsibility for Israel's security was placed on our shoulders and we failed, he said. But now its time to fight the war."
Halevi said the IDF is strong, made up of excellent soldiers and has capabilities and will fulfill its mission to ensure that Gaza will not be the same. He also said the military would do all in its power to bring the Israeli hostages who were taken to Gaza, home.
Southern Israel came under attack soon after Halevi ended his press conference.
Israel's Home Front Command says there is a clear reduction in the number of rockets launched from Gaza in the past day. He said they have an arsenal at their disposal but likely understand that they are facing a prolonged war and are considering its size.