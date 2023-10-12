IS Flag found on killed Hamas terrorist

An ISIS flag was found among the personal artifacts of Hamas terrorists who viciously murdered civilians in Gaza border communities when they infiltrated Israel on Saturday, the military said on Thursday.

"Hamas tried to portray itself as a charitable organization which collects donations for Gaza's poor, but it is worse than ISIS," Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said adding that that information must be known by all those who have responded to the terror group's so-called humanitarian drives.

Hagari said Hamas was in chaos amid Israel's ongoing strikes on Gaza and interrogation of captured terrorists in Israel, informed the military about high-quality targets including the homes and command centers of the group's elite Nukhba force and the commander of the Hamas naval unit.

