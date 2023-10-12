IS Flag found on killed Hamas terrorist

While the Gaza ruling terror group portrays itself as a humanitarian organization soliciting donations around the world, they are in fact a vicious murderous group perhaps worse than the Islamic State

PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Terror attack
IDF
Hamas surprise attack
Israel at war
An ISIS flag was found among the personal artifacts of Hamas terrorists who viciously murdered civilians in Gaza border communities when they infiltrated Israel on Saturday, the military said on Thursday.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>
Read more:
"Hamas tried to portray itself as a charitable organization which collects donations for Gaza's poor, but it is worse than ISIS," Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said adding that that information must be known by all those who have responded to the terror group's so-called humanitarian drives.
2 View gallery
דגל של דאע״ש שאותר על ידי לוחמי סיירת הנח"לדגל של דאע״ש שאותר על ידי לוחמי סיירת הנח"ל
IS flag found in personal equipment of a terrorist killed in the Gaza border area
(Photo: IDF)
Hagari said Hamas was in chaos amid Israel's ongoing strikes on Gaza and interrogation of captured terrorists in Israel, informed the military about high-quality targets including the homes and command centers of the group's elite Nukhba force and the commander of the Hamas naval unit.
2 View gallery
כפר עזהכפר עזה
Bodies of murdered resident of Kfar Aza
(Photo: Ohad Zwigenberg / AP)
He warned citizens to stay away from the border area in the South and said that the entire region was declared a closed military zone to prevent harm from possible terrorists who may still be hiding inside Israel.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""