Israel downgrades travel warning to Turkey

The National Security Council on Tuesday reduced its travel warning to Turkey from the maximum level which was announced last month .

A warning is still in place cautioning Israelis against unnecessary travel to Turkey but does not call on them to leave that country as soon as possible.

3 View gallery Turkish security forces, Hotel housing suspected Iranian terror squad ( Photo: AFP )

The unusual warning was imposed on travel with an emphasis on Istanbul after intelligence information showed Iranian terror squads were already in Istanbul and intending to launch attacks against Israelis included abductions.

The Turkish intelligence agency MIT with the help of Israeli intelligence, identified the squads and foiled their intended attacks.

3 View gallery Turkish security forces amid Iran threat to attack Israelis ( Photo: Yoav Zitun )

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

"I wish to thank our security forces and those of Turkey who over the past months and more so, in recent weeks, worked to foil attacks against Israelis in Istanbul," Bennett said.

Our actions were successful and managed to protect lives," he said. "We will gradually return to our routine. I call on Israelis to be on the alert. I extend a special thanks to President Erdrogan and his people, for their cooperation and their actions.

According to reports, at least three attacks against Israelis were prevented and the fact that a warning is still in effect, indicates that there is still a potential for attacks on Turkish soil.

In a briefing with reporters, head of intelligence in the NSC said that Turkish authorities arrested a number of people, including Turkish residents.

3 View gallery Turkish security forces raid suspected Iranian terror squad in Istanbul

"We with many partners, carried out intelligence missions and were in a race against time, Yossi Adler said adding that the terror squads on the ground in Istanbul had already identified their targets

"It does not get any more dramatic, he said. "We took unusual and extraordinary measures," he said. "The Turkish security forces and our own acted responsibly and efficiently. In future, we will share with the Israeli public our concerns in similar situations," he said.

"Iran is still attempting to harm Israelis around the world and they will no doubt be motivated to do so in the future," he said adding that the potential for attack in Turkey still remains.

"If the situation changes, we will downgrade our travel warning further but if we identify new threats, we may have to take extraordinary steps again," the official said.



