Russia says it thwarted ISIS attack on Moscow synagogue

Russia announced at noon on Thursday that its security services thwarted an ISIS attack on a synagogue in Moscow. According to the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), during the arrest of the terrorist cell members they opened fire, but the security forces returned fire and "neutralized" them.

The Russian news agency RIA reported that the plot of Islamic State members, who apparently belonged to the Afghan branch of the terrorist organization, was discovered by the security forces while the terrorists were gathering information to carry out the attack.

