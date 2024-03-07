Russia says it thwarted ISIS attack on Moscow synagogue

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) cornered members of the Islamist terrorist cell in the apartment where they were hiding with weapons and materials to make a bomb; They were 'neutralized' after an exchange of fire; Images from the scene show them down and bleeding

Russia announced at noon on Thursday that its security services thwarted an ISIS attack on a synagogue in Moscow. According to the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), during the arrest of the terrorist cell members they opened fire, but the security forces returned fire and "neutralized" them.
The Russian news agency RIA reported that the plot of Islamic State members, who apparently belonged to the Afghan branch of the terrorist organization, was discovered by the security forces while the terrorists were gathering information to carry out the attack.
Weapons, ammunition and components for making an improvised explosive device were found in the apartment where the terrorists were hiding, and the security forces published photos of them and the neutralized terrorists. In the photos, the members of the terrorist cell were seen down and bleeding, and not moving, and may have been killed.
Russian security forces in the apartment where the terrorists were neutralized

The terrorists are apparently dead, lying on the floor of the house,

Weapons to be used in terror attack identified

