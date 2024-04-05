Biden's Gaza ultimatum puts US support for Israel in jeopardy

While some in Israel described Thursday’s call between U.S. President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as "positive," the White House's readout of the conversation left no room for doubt.

The statement included some stern remarks for Israel, including an ultimatum following the inadvertent killing of aid workers in the Gaza Strip and the territory’s overall humanitarian situation.

1 View gallery U.S. President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ( Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP, Reuters/Amir Cohen )

The White House statement hinted more than subtly that Washington might pull its support for Israel as the war rages on. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby later made similar comments.

In essence, the White House issued what amounts to an ultimatum to Israel. “U.S. policy with respect to Gaza will be determined by our assessment of Israel’s immediate action on these steps.”