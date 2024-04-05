Biden's Gaza ultimatum puts US support for Israel in jeopardy

In call with Netanyahu, US president expresses growing frustration with humanitarian situation in Gaza, especially after inadvertent killing of aid workers; Washington signals potential policy change

Itamar Eichner|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
humanitarian aid
Gaza
Joe Biden
Benjamin Netanyahu
While some in Israel described Thursday’s call between U.S. President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as "positive," the White House's readout of the conversation left no room for doubt.
The statement included some stern remarks for Israel, including an ultimatum following the inadvertent killing of aid workers in the Gaza Strip and the territory’s overall humanitarian situation.
1 View gallery
U.S. President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu U.S. President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
U.S. President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
(Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP, Reuters/Amir Cohen)
The White House statement hinted more than subtly that Washington might pull its support for Israel as the war rages on. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby later made similar comments.
In essence, the White House issued what amounts to an ultimatum to Israel. “U.S. policy with respect to Gaza will be determined by our assessment of Israel’s immediate action on these steps.”
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""