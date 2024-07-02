IDF chief in Gaza: 'We've killed over 900 terrorists in Rafah, we're wearing down Hamas'

Halevi says next phase of war will 'introduce different methods, new tactics and altered logistical support to suit the stage'; 'The results will speak for themselves in due course,' he says

Yoav Zitun|
IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi said on Tuesday that the army was proceeding with its goal of wearing down Hamas in Gaza.
"The reason we continue to work here week after week is our current effort to destroy infrastructure, including underground facilities, which takes time. This campaign is prolonged because we do not want to leave Rafah with its infrastructure intact. We have killed individuals underground, and others who attempted to escape," he told troops stationed in Kerem Shalon on the Gaza border.
1 View gallery
הרצי הלוי בשטח הריענון במרחב כרם שלוםהרצי הלוי בשטח הריענון במרחב כרם שלום
IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi (left) on Gaza border
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
"We have killed over 900 terrorists in Rafah, including commanders, battalion leaders and numerous operatives. Our ongoing effort is aimed at attriting them while ensuring we remain energized and determined.
"As we move to the next phase, we will introduce different methods, new tactics and altered logistical support to suit the stage. All of this focuses on our determination, persistence, and resilience, turning this into a war of attrition against the other side and achieving our objectives. With a lot of willpower, patience and perseverance, the results will speak for themselves in due course."
