IDF chief in Gaza: 'We've killed over 900 terrorists in Rafah, we're wearing down Hamas'

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi said on Tuesday that the army was proceeding with its goal of wearing down Hamas in Gaza.

"The reason we continue to work here week after week is our current effort to destroy infrastructure, including underground facilities, which takes time. This campaign is prolonged because we do not want to leave Rafah with its infrastructure intact. We have killed individuals underground, and others who attempted to escape," he told troops stationed in Kerem Shalon on the Gaza border.

"We have killed over 900 terrorists in Rafah, including commanders, battalion leaders and numerous operatives. Our ongoing effort is aimed at attriting them while ensuring we remain energized and determined.

