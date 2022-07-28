Channels
The Zinman family, and deceased Matan Zinman
Photo: Courtesy of the family
Settlers claim road terror in fatal West Bank car crash

Initial investigation suggests the Palestinian car deviated from its lane and crashed head-on into the car driven by the family; 'the car accelerated, and I realized it was going to hit me, I lost my son to Arab road terror.' mother says

Elisha Ben Kimon, Einav Halabi |
Published: 07.28.22, 09:36
Leaders in the settlement community slammed the government for its inaction in the West Bank, after a fatal car crash in the West Bank claimed the life of a 6-year-old boy.
    • A car driven by a Palestinian resident of the area, crossed out of its lane and crashed into a the vehicle belonging to a family from a nearby settlement, killing the Matan Zinman and wounding three of his siblings and his mother.
    2 View gallery
    מתן סינמן     מתן סינמן
    Matan Zinman
    (Photo: Magen David Adom)
    "We were driving along Route 60 on the way to a family meeting in the Ariel settlement," Rivka Zinman said. "Suddenly a white Palestinian car appeared, driving fast from the opposite lane, I slowed down the car, but the Palestinian vehicle accelerated. I realized it was going to hit me head-on and I couldn't stop. The collision was at an enormous speed. I lost my son to Palestinian road terror," she said.
    The Palestinians involved in the crash were moderately wounded and were evacuated to the hospital as well.
    2 View gallery
    The Zinman family, and deceased Matan Zinman
    (Photo: Courtesy of the family)
    "This is a terrible event perpetrated by Palestinians who were driving recklessly on the roads, while the State of Israel is neglecting the West Bank, A mayor of a regional council of settlements Israel Gantz, said. "There is no enforcement on our roads, by the police and we are paying the price in blood," he said.

