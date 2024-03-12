4,500 attacks on Hezbollah targets, more than 300 killed in current war, IDF updates

Hours after the heaviest rocket barrages from Lebanon into Israeli territory since the beginning of the war, and after additional attacks in the Baalbek region deep in Lebanon, the IDF publishes an interim summary of the damage to Hezbollah in the last five months, and the map of the targets attacked as a kind of additional message to the Shiite terrorist organization. The IDF notes that about 4,500 targets have been attacked since the beginning of the war. Almost at the same time as the announcement was being made, rocket alert sirens sounded on the northern border, this time in the Western Galilee.

According to the IDF announcement, in the last five months IDF forces, led by the Northern Command and the Israeli Air Force, attacked more than 1,200 Hezbollah targets from the air, and more than 3,100 targets were attacked from the ground. Among the targets that were attacked, in the territory of Lebanon and Syria: weapons warehouses, military buildings designated for Hezbollah's offensive activity and operational headquarters where terrorists were located.

2 View gallery An Israeli airstrike inside Lebanon ( Photo: Jalaa MAREY / AFP )

The IDF reported that more than 450 infrastructure targets of the Hezbollah special operation unit Radwan force's attack plan had been destroyed, as had more than 70 heavy rocket launch infrastructures, and more than 150 observation and collection points along the entire border. At the same time, more than 70 manned headquarters were attacked.

The IDF said that, since the beginning of the fighting, its troops have killed more than 300 terrorists. According to Hezbollah's official announcements, 242 terrorists from the terror organization have been killed. In addition, the IDF stated that more than 750 terrorists were injured in the fighting and dozens of terrorist squads were attacked that directed or fired rocket towards Israel. "During these five months, we are hitting Hezbollah's infrastructure, commanders and capabilities every day," according to the IDF.

"The intense attacks in the north harm Hezbollah's air and ground capabilities as well as its top command," the IDF reported, noting that five terrorists were also among the dead. "The IDF is constantly working to push Hezbollah forces out of the area of southern Lebanon, and has carried out significant attacks in this area."

The IDF also acknowledged the residents who have been evacuated from their homes for the last five months. "We are well aware of the great and ongoing hardship of the residents of the north and appreciate the resilience they are demonstrating. The IDF is committed to continuing to work for a good and stable security reality."

2 View gallery Building destroyed in Baalbek region of Lebanon

The commander of the Northern Command, Ori Gordin, praised the officers of the Northern Command and gave them encouragement to fight the continuing war against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

"We have embarked on a very significant process of an operative act of a campaign in which we have been hitting Hezbollah's capabilities every day for the past five months, the infrastructure it has built, its activities and its commanders," Gordin said. "The number of targets we attacked and the number of goals we confirm every day for tomorrow and next week, this is a unique and very impressive enterprise. I have a lot of trust in you to bring about the same significant move both at this rate and when we have to take a step forward."

Meanwhile, after the attack in Baalbek, a Hezbollah source told the Qatari Al-Araby Al-Jadeed that "Hezbollah will not be silent about the Israeli attacks in the south, in Baalbek or in any area of Lebanon. The response will be the same and stronger." He added that "we are at war with the enemy. All options are open and Hezbollah is prepared and ready for any expansion."

On the other hand, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir attacked Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and called for "War Now," on Tuesday after the rocket barrages in the morning in which about 100 rockets were fired into the north. "Gallant, the army is your responsibility. What are you waiting for? More than 100 missiles , 100 launches on the State of Israel and you sit quietly? Stop releasing Abu Ali videos and let's start reacting, attacking. War - now."