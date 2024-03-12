IDF says Sgt. Itay Chen confirmed killed in Hamas Massacre

The IDF said on Tuesday that Sgt. Itay Chen was killed during the Hamas massacre on October 7 and his body was abducted by the terrorists to Gaza and is being held there. He was an American citizen.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

Read more:

His death was confirmed by the military's chief rabbi after examining evidence and based on credible information, the IDF said. He is survived by his parents and two brothers.

3 View gallery Itay Chen ( Photo: IDF )

His family was informed and has decided to wait for Itay's remains to be returned before having a funeral. "With great sadness the military yesterday showed us the new intelligence finding that confirmed the worse," his family said. "We thank everyone for the support and never ending embrace."

3 View gallery Soldiers collect forensic evidence after the Hamas massacre on October 7 ( Photo: Tomer Shunem Halevi )

Chen turned 20 last month after he was abducted from Nahal Oz during a battle with the Hamas invadors.

His father said the hostages were being deserted. "What had happened on October 7 was on your watch, Ruby Chen said last month. "There is no son of a senior minister or ambassador among them. We know the Hamas demands are unreasonable but they are just the starting point. You cannot negotiate by telepathy. The only consideration the leaders must have is to save the lives of the hostages," he said adding Israel needs a leadership with values that knows that the hostages must be returned.

3 View gallery Ruby Chen ( Photo: Ido Erez )

On February 29, during a march of families of hostages to Jerusalem calling for their immediate release, Chen's 9-year old cousin Lior said he would do anything for Itay. "I will walk until Jerusalem," the boy said adding that his cousin was abducted while fighting in his tank.

Itay's two aunts have also been fighting for the release of the hostages and participated in a demonstration outside the Caesarea home of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last January with other members of the hostages' families. "They must be released," they aunts said. "Bring them home, including those who had died," they said.