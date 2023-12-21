Multiple casualties in downtown Prague shooting, Czech police say

Gunman eliminated, Czech public broadcaster reports, citing law enforcement

Czech police say a shooting in downtown Prague has killed an unspecified number of people and wounded others.
Police gave no details about the victims or the circumstances of Thursday's gunfire in the Czech Republic's capital.
מתקפת טרור בפראג, צ'כיהמתקפת טרור בפראג, צ'כיה
Czech police at scene of shooting in Prague,
(Photo: AP /Petr David Josek)
Czech public television said, citing police, the person who opened fire was eliminated.
They say officers were deployed due to a shooting at a school in Jan Palach Square. The Philosophical Faculty of Charles University and the Academy of Arts, Architecture, and Design are located in that area.
The police department said the square had been sealed off. It urged people to leave the surrounding streets and stay inside.
Jana Postova, a spokesperson for Prague's rescue service, confirmed numerous people were injured but had no details.
*This is a developing story
