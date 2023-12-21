Hamas: No talks over hostage-prisoner swap until after end to Israeli 'aggression'

Terror group say stance stems from 'Palestinian national decision'; Israeli officials say won't let Hamas dictate conditions for ending war

Einav Halabi, Lior Ben-Ari|
Palestinian factions reject any talks about swaps of Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners until after Israeli "aggression" is ended, a statement published by Hamas on Thursday said.
"There is a Palestinian national decision that there should be no talk about prisoners or exchange deals except after a full cessation of aggression," the statement said.
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and Yahya Sinwar
(Photo: AFP)
In addition to Hamas, Islamic Jihad, a smaller Palestinian terrorist group, is also holding hostages in Gaza.
Meanwhile, Jerusalem refuses to bring an end to the war at this moment as it has yet to achieve all its objectives, including dismantling Hamas' military and governmental capabilities. "Hamas is setting conditions for ending the war. This will not happen," Israeli officials said.
Israel's proposed framework includes a cease-fire lasting at least a week, enhanced delivery of humanitarian aid and the release of Palestinian security prisoners, including those convicted of murdering Israelis, at a higher proportion than in prior agreements.
