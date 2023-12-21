Hamas: No talks over hostage-prisoner swap until after end to Israeli 'aggression'

Palestinian factions reject any talks about swaps of Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners until after Israeli "aggression" is ended, a statement published by Hamas on Thursday said.

"There is a Palestinian national decision that there should be no talk about prisoners or exchange deals except after a full cessation of aggression," the statement said.

