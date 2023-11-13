IDF presents evidence Israeli hostages were held in Gaza hospital

IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari tours Al Rantisi Hospital in Gaza City ( Video: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )





The IDF on Monday published a video of its chief spokesperson visiting a hospital in the Gaza Strip and presenting evidence indicating that Israeli hostages were being held at the medical facility at some point.

In a Hebrew-language briefing, IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said that "Hamas turned the hospital into its terror base and stored weapons there," adding that, "We have indicators, also based on intelligence information, that hostages were held at Al Rantisi Hospital during a certain period."

In the video released by the army, Hagari joins Sayeret 13 special forces and 401st Brigade soldiers at Al Rantisi Hospital in the heart of Gaza City.

In the beginning, he presents a concealed tunnel shaft a few dozen yards away from the hospital, which leads to the residence of a senior Hamas naval commander.

Then, from the hospital's basement, Hagari presents a large cache of fighting gear and weapons recovered by Israeli forces from the hospital.

According to an IDF statement, these included "explosive vests, grenades, various firearms and anti-tank missiles." Additionally, a motorcycle riddled with bullet holes, allegedly used by Hamas terrorists in the October 7 massacre, was also found on hospital premises.

Evidence indicating that hostages were previously held in the basement was also found. Hagari highlighted a chair with women's clothing draped over it. He then pointed to a rope near the chair's base, implying that someone may have been tied there. Additionally, he drew attention to a baby bottle placed above a World Health Organization sign in the hospital's basement, along with diapers.