Scene of the Jerusalem shooting attack

At least 8 wounded in Jerusalem shooting attack

Security forces in pursuit of suspect seen fleeing on foot into near by Silwan neighborhood; wounded taken to city hospitals, two in critical condition including a pregnant woman suffering from gunshots to her abdomen

Associated Press, Ynet |
Published: 08.14.22, 06:33
A gunman opened fire at a bus near Jerusalem’s Old City early Sunday, wounding eight Israelis in a suspected Palestinian attack that came a week after violence flared up between Israel and militants in Gaza, police and medics said.
    • Two of the victims were in serious condition, including a pregnant woman with abdominal injuries and a man with gunshot wounds to the head and neck, according to Israeli hospitals treating them.
    Scene of the Jerusalem shooting attack
    (Photo: MDA)
    The shooting occurred as the bus waited in a parking lot near the Western Wall, which is considered the holiest site where Jews can pray.
    Aftermath of Sunday's shooting attack in J'lm
    (Haim Golditch)
    Israeli police said forces were dispatched to the scene to investigate. Israeli security forces were in pursuit of a suspect seen fleeing on foot to the nearby Palestinian neighborhood of Silwan.
    Aftermath of a J'lm shooting attack
    The wounded were taken to city hospitals.
    Bus driver Daniel Kanievsky said when he first heard shooting, he wanted to drive away quickly but was helping a disabled passenger in a wheel chair, board the bus.
    "The bus door was open to activate the ramp for the wheel chair access, which meant I could not move the bus. People on board were hurt," he said.
    Police forces in the aftermath of a J'lm shooting attack
    (Photo: Haim Golditch)
    The attack in Jerusalem followed a tense week between Israel and Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank following the 3-day fighting across the Gaza border.


