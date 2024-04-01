Sister of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh nabbed during police raid in southern Israel

Law enforcement agencies, in conjunction with Shin Bet, conduct raid on residence of terror leader's sister, who is under suspicion of maintaining ties with Hamas and expressing allegiance to the terrorist group; Numerous documents discovered during raid provide links to her involvement

Ilana Curiel|
In a police operation carried out by the Southern District Police on Monday morning, the sister of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was arrested. She is suspected of maintaining connections with Hamas operatives, endorsing the terrorist group, and encouraging as well as aiding acts of terrorism within Israel.
2 View gallery
פשיטה בביתה של תושבת תל שבעפשיטה בביתה של תושבת תל שבע
Police raid concludes with Haniyeh's sister arrested
(Photo: AP Photo/Vahid Salemi, Police Spokesperson's Unit)
While searching her residence in Tel Sheva, a southern Israeli Bedouin community, authorities discovered documents, digital devices, phones and other significant evidence. As per police reports, this evidence implicates her in grave security-related offenses. A large sum of money, amounting to hundreds of thousands of shekels, was also uncovered at her home.
Haniyeh's 57-year-old sister was detained for questioning and, in light of the incriminating evidence against her, she is due to be arraigned in the Be'er Sheva Magistrate Court on Monday, where prosecutors aim to extend her detention.
2 View gallery
פשיטה בביתה של תושבת תל שבעפשיטה בביתה של תושבת תל שבע
Operatives preparing for the raid
(Photo: Police Spokesperson's Unit)
The operation was the result of a collective investigation by the Southern District of the Israel Police, Shin Bet, Border Police and several intelligence units.
The Southern District's head, Deputy Commissioner Amir Cohen, stressed the district's unwavering commitment to combating terrorism. "We will make full use of every available resource and tool to prevent terrorist activities and enhance the deterrence, all with the ultimate goal of safeguarding the peace and security of Israeli citizens," he said.
""