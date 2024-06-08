850 גג

Hostages held alongside families in adjacent buildings | new details and first footage

Captives held in two separate buildings hundreds of yards apart; forces simultaneously breach both in 'one of most complex operations ever'; vehicle carrying hostages breaks down and comes under heavy fire, prompting IDF forces to storm in for rescue; here’s what can be shared about the heroic rescue operation in Nuseirat

Yoav Zitun|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Rescue
Hostage
Hamas hostages
Hamas
Gaza
Saturday’s operation to rescue hostages from central Gaza’s Nuseirat was named "Summer Seeds" and is considered one of the most complex hostage rescue missions ever by the IDF.
The hostages were held in civilian areas, above ground, in buildings with three to four floors. The forces stormed two separate locations where the hostages were kept: Noa Argamani was held on the first floor of one building, while Andrey Kozlov, Shlomi Ziv and Almog Meir Jan were held on the third floor of another building, hundreds of yards apart, alongside Gazan families.
Footage from hostage rescue mission in heart of Gaza
(Video: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

Hamas frequently moved the four hostages from one apartment to another. The concern was that if the forces only stormed one building, terrorists might escape with the hostages from the other. The Air Force gathered intelligence from the air in recent days, and the IDF and Shin Bet created conditions that allowed reaching the targets without the terrorists shooting the hostages first, which was key to the operation's success.
The models built by Israel Police’s Yamam counterterrorism unit reminded military officials of the models used for the Entebbe Operation, complete with buildings, streets, and small areas for training.
Palestinian documentation of daylight hostage rescue operation in Nuseirat, Gaza

The 1976 counter-terrorist mission was launched in response to the hijacking of an international civilian passenger flight operated by Air France between Tel Aviv and Paris.
The key challenge emerged in the apartment where the three men were held. It was here that Yamam fighter Chief Inspector Arnon Zamora, who "led the force" according to the IDF, was killed. The rescue unfolded under intense fire, and during the withdrawal, dozens of terrorists armed with anti-tank missiles and machine guns surged through the alleys toward the targets. As a result, uninvolved Gazan civilians were also killed in the densely populated area.
7 View gallery
פקד ארנון זמורה ז״לפקד ארנון זמורה ז״ל
Chief Inspector Arnon Zamora
(Photo: Israel Police)
7 View gallery
תיעוד פלסטיני ממבצע חילוץ החטופים מנוסייראת שברצועת עזהתיעוד פלסטיני ממבצע חילוץ החטופים מנוסייראת שברצועת עזה
Aftermath of rescue mission
7 View gallery
תיעוד פלסטיני ממבצע חילוץ החטופים מנוסייראת שברצועת עזהתיעוד פלסטיני ממבצע חילוץ החטופים מנוסייראת שברצועת עזה
7 View gallery
תיעוד פלסטיני ממבצע חילוץ החטופים מנוסייראת שברצועת עזהתיעוד פלסטיני ממבצע חילוץ החטופים מנוסייראת שברצועת עזה
"The margin between success and failure in such an operation is razor-thin," the military said, emphasizing the reliance on exceptional technology from Military Intelligence and Shin Bet. "Without ground activity and maneuvering in Gazan territory, such operations could not succeed."
The IDF also noted that Chief Inspector Zamora's bravery enabled the successful rescue. "Shin Bet and Military Intelligence operatives entered the lion's den, dismantling houses in areas where no ground operations had occurred," they said. "This is courage on the level of Judah Maccabee. The operation was planned for many weeks with drills, rescue plans, and coordinated firepower, alongside various scenarios and responses."
7 View gallery
תיעוד ממבצע חילוץ החטופים מנוסייראת שברצועת עזהתיעוד ממבצע חילוץ החטופים מנוסייראת שברצועת עזה
IDF helicopter extracts hostages from Nuseirat, Gaza
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
The forces simultaneously breached both buildings using specialized weapons developed for the operation. Immediately after extracting the hostages, they began to retreat while engaging dozens of terrorists.
However, the vehicle carrying the three hostages became stuck and came under heavy fire, nearly complicating the mission. Forces from the 98th Division rushed to assist in the vehicle rescue, and evacuation helicopters entered deep into Gaza in broad daylight.
7 View gallery
נועה ארגמני, אלמוג מאיר, אנדרי קוזלוב ושלומי זיונועה ארגמני, אלמוג מאיר, אנדרי קוזלוב ושלומי זיו
Noa Argamani, Shlomi Ziv, Almog Meir Jan and Andrey Kozlov
Three brigades participated in the rescue battle, during which Zamora was evacuated to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The participating brigades included the 7th Armored Brigade, the Paratroopers Brigade and the Kfir Brigade, in collaboration with Shayetet 13 and other special forces.
"The firepower plan executed was focused but extremely powerful," the IDF noted. "The cooperation with Shin Bet and Yamam was elevated to a single operational system under the leadership of the Shin Bet chief and the chief of General Staff. Four keys to the operation were: deception, surprise, determination and power."
7 View gallery
תקיפות צה"ל בנוסייראתתקיפות צה"ל בנוסייראת
Airstrikes in Nuseirat during hostage extraction operation
As in previous rescue missions, the hostages were again designated as "diamonds" in the operational communication network. To maintain secrecy, thousands of soldiers in the participating brigades were unaware of the mission's nature until it occurred, preserving the element of surprise. Only a small number of commanders were briefed on the operation Friday at various levels. These forces were positioned at the correct launch points without revealing the mission's details.
Several soldiers were also lightly injured, mainly from shrapnel. The Air Force struck from the air during the rescue battle just a few dozen feet from the forces.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""