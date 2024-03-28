Iranian dissidents in Israel: 'Islamic Republic is our common enemy'

A delegation of influencers of Iranian descent has arrived in Israel as part of an initiative promoted by the Foreign Ministry, in collaboration with the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit. The delegation consists of Iranian expatriates, some of whom have been imprisoned in recent years for actions opposing the mullah regime.

During their visit to Israel, the group visited the Western Wall and the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial, and toured the surrounding area and the site of the Nova music festival massacre. There, they received a comprehensive briefing from locals and IDF officials on the situation on the ground since October 7.

2 View gallery Iranian expats on solidarity visit to Israel

Fatemeh Achtesari, who was convicted in 2013 of "blasphemy" and sentenced to six years in prison and 99 lashes, is one of several participants currently residing in Europe and North America. She managed to escape from Iran through Turkey in 2015, eventually receiving political asylum in Norway.

The delegation will participate in the inauguration of a mural in Rishon LeZion featuring the portraits of Shirel Haim Pur, who was murdered on October 7, and Mahsa Amini, a symbol of the "Hijab Protests" against the Iranian regime. The event will be attended by the Iranian artist who created the artwork from photos of victims.

Dan Orin, head of the Civil Society Department at the Foreign Ministry: "The delegation of Iranian expatriates came to express their support for Israel and to stand with us during these challenging times. Their scars and stories remind us all who is behind Hamas - the terror regime in Tehran. It's heartening to see the support, understanding, and solidarity the group has shown us, and received in return, everywhere they visited."

Delegation member Homan Khalili, a protest artist who paints on walls: "I am grateful to Israel for being the only country in the Middle East that stands with the women fighting for freedom in Iran. This Persian delegation, comprising Muslims, atheists and Christians, thanks Israel for its hospitality and for standing by our side, just as we stand with Israel against our common enemy - the Islamic Republic of Iran. Let us all remember 3,000 years of friendship and forget the 44 years of conflict."

Ardavan Hatami, an artist of Iranian descent living in Germany: "I'm grateful for the incredible opportunity to visit Israel and share my music about love and peace between 'my mother' Iran and 'your mother' Israel. My visit to the sites of the October 7 attacks was deeply moving. Seeing firsthand the impacts of violence and the human cost of conflict reinforced my determination to work for peace.

“The warmth and hospitality of the Israelis touched my heart. Meeting so many kind and welcoming people gave me hope for our future. My visit to Israel is an unforgettable experience that filled me with love, hope and compassion. I will never forget the time I spent in Israel and the people I met there."