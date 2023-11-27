Avichai Brodutch reunites with wife, 3 children taken by Hamas

The husband and father rushed to Schneider Children's Hospital where he hugged his wife and three children in a tight embrace after they were released from Hamas captivity for over 50 days

Adir Yanko, Raanan Ben-Zur|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Israel
War
Hamas surprise attack
Israeli hostages held in Gaza
Avichai Brodutch was reunited Sunday with his wife, Hagar, 40, and their three children, Oriyah, 4, Yuval 8, and Ofri 10, for the first time in 51 days, since they were kidnapped by the Hamas terrorist organization on October 7. The four family members were released as part of the third group of Israeli captives in the hostage release deal and were taken to Schneider Children's Hospital.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>
More stories:
Avichai Brodutch joined the fight against terrorists in Kfar Aza, located close to the Gaza border, and struggled to bring back his abducted family members from the Strip as soon as he realized they were abducted.
4 View gallery
אוריה ברודץ בן ה-4, יובל ברודץ בן ה-8, עופרי בת ה-10 ואמם הגר ברודץ במפגש הראשון עם האבא אביחיאוריה ברודץ בן ה-4, יובל ברודץ בן ה-8, עופרי בת ה-10 ואמם הגר ברודץ במפגש הראשון עם האבא אביחי
Avichai Brodutch hugging his children
(Photo: Schneider Children's Hospital)
4 View gallery
אוריה ברודץ בן ה-4, יובל ברודץ בן ה-8, עופרי בת ה-10 ואמם הגר ברודץ במפגש הראשון עם האבא אביחיאוריה ברודץ בן ה-4, יובל ברודץ בן ה-8, עופרי בת ה-10 ואמם הגר ברודץ במפגש הראשון עם האבא אביחי
Avichai and his family at the hospital
(Photo: Schneider Children's Hospital)
He initiated a protest outside the Kirya urban military base in Tel Aviv – where IDF officials and the Security Cabinet have held meetings throughout the war – a week after the massacre on October 7, demanding a change in policy – under the banner: "Bring back the captives before anything else."
4 View gallery
אוריה ברודץ בן ה-4, יובל ברודץ בן ה-8, עופרי בת ה-10 ואמם הגר ברודץ במפגש הראשון עם האבא אביחיאוריה ברודץ בן ה-4, יובל ברודץ בן ה-8, עופרי בת ה-10 ואמם הגר ברודץ במפגש הראשון עם האבא אביחי
(Photo: Schneider Children's Hospital)
4 View gallery
אוריה ברודץ בן ה-4, יובל ברודץ בן ה-8, עופרי בת ה-10 ואמם הגר ברודץ במפגש הראשון עם האבא אביחיאוריה ברודץ בן ה-4, יובל ברודץ בן ה-8, עופרי בת ה-10 ואמם הגר ברודץ במפגש הראשון עם האבא אביחי
(Photo: Schneider Children's Hospital)
Avichai was also the first among the families of the captives to meet with a government representative in Qatar, whose mediation eventually led to the deal. Now, for the first time in over seven weeks, he can finally breathe a sigh of relief: his wife and children have returned to Israel.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""