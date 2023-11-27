Avichai Brodutch reunites with wife, 3 children taken by Hamas

Avichai Brodutch was reunited Sunday with his wife, Hagar, 40, and their three children, Oriyah, 4, Yuval 8, and Ofri 10, for the first time in 51 days, since they were kidnapped by the Hamas terrorist organization on October 7. The four family members were released as part of the third group of Israeli captives in the hostage release deal and were taken to Schneider Children's Hospital.